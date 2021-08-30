Lucknow: With no new active cases been reported in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, 23 districts have now become free of the coronavirus infection. These 23 districts have become Covid free with an emphasis on strict screening, treatment and vaccination.Also Read - Noida Issues Alert After Fatal 'Viral Fever' Cases Rise In Western Uttar Pradesh | Details Here

Amethi

Baghpat

Banda

Basti

Bijnor

Chitrakoot

Deoria

Etah

Farrukhabad

Fatehpur

Gonda

Hamirpur

Hardoi

Jaunpur

Kanpur Dehat

Mahoba

Mau

Muzzaffarnagar

Pilibhit

Rampur

Sant Kabir Nagar

Sitapur

Unnao

The state's recovery rate has climbed up to a remarkable 98.6 per cent, showing the success of the 'UP's Covid Control Model' in eradicating the lethal virus. A major sign of relief is that none of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh have reported fresh cases of coronavirus infection in double-digits lately. Out of the 75 districts, a total of 62 have reported no case of infection in the last 24 hours, whereas the other 13 districts reported new cases in single digit.

The active caseload of the most populous state is 269 while the percentage of active cases against the total confirmed cases is just 0 per cent. Out of the 1,87,638 samples tested in the past 24 hours, merely 21 tested positive. In the same period, another 17 patients also recovered from the infection, adding to the recovery of 16,86,182 people so far.

(With Inputs from IANS)