Varanasi/UP: In yet another tragic incident, a student from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) died by suicide. The deceased student has been identified as Prem Shankar. Before enrolling at BHU, the deceased was studying at Ramjas College, Delhi. He was residing in the Ambedkar hostel of BHU. He was 25 years old and a native of Bhojpur, Bihar.Also Read - Question About 'Demolition of Adi Vishweshwar Temple by Aurangzeb' at BHU Triggers Row

Shankar was studying in the second semester of his postgraduate course. His body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. Meanwhile, police have sent his body for postmortem examination and further investigation into the case is underway. Also Read - JNU UG Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University Begins Registration for UG Admission Through CUET; Details Here

Reports in CNN-News 18 claimed that Shankar a status on his WhatsApp before ending his life. “Good bye all of you..sorry to say”, the status allegedly read. The status was posted at 12:37 am and around 1:30 am, his friends informed police and hostel authorities. Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Admit Card For Phase 2 Exams Likely To Be Issued Today

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)