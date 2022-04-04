Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has not ruled out the terror angle in the incident where a person allegedly entered the Gorakhnath Mandir in Gorakhpur and assaulted the police personnel stationed there. “Terror attack and is a part of a conspiracy,” said ACS Home Awanish Awasthi in a joint press conference with UP ADG Law & Order Prashant Kumar.Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence | Ashish Mishra's Offence 'Grave', But He's Not A 'Flight Risk': UP Govt Tells SC

The accused identified as Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi was earlier taken into custody, police said. Several videos of the incident are doing rounds on social media. In the video, the man can be seen waving a dagger and shouting just outside the temple, the headquarters of the Gorakhnath mutt, of which CM Yogi Adityanath is the head priest (mahant).

"Two of our Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables were injured after the accused tried to enter the temple with a sharp-edged weapon. He went to a PAC post near the gate and tried to attack the police," ADG, Gorakhpur zone, Akhil Kumar said.

IIT Mumbai Chemical Engineer Ahmed Murtaza attacked the security personnel of Gorakhpur Gorakshanath temple @iitbombay This is the result of continuous targetting of Yogi gvt by liberals & leftists and poisoning minds of youth of this country with so much of hatred & false news. pic.twitter.com/TjWdx0bjyl — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) April 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the injured constables — Gopal Kumar Gaur and Anil Paswan — were given first aid at Guru Gorakhnath hospital and are undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College. “The accused is also undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Initial investigation revealed that his name is Murtaza and is a resident of Gorakhpur,” Kumar added.