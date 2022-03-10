Gorakhpur District Chunav Result LIVE: The much-awaited results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will be declared on Thursday. The counting of the votes began with postal ballots across the state. India.Com team will bring you the latest news updates from the Gorakhpur district which saw a tough contest between candidates of Samajwadi Party, Congress, BJP, and BSP. Gorakhpur district has 5 Assembly constituencies—Caimpiyarganj, Pipraich, Gorakhpur Urban, Gorakhpur Rural and Sahajanwa. Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest results from the Gorakhpur district.Also Read - Zee Exit Poll Predicts Win For Yogi-Led BJP in UP, SP Comes Distant Second

Caimpiyarganj, Pipraich, Gorakhpur Urban, Gorakhpur Rural, Sahajanwa Election Result LIVE: Counting Underway

Take a look at the five Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) segments under the Gorakhpur district.  

Name of ConstituencyName of MemberParty
CaimpiyarganjFateh Bahadur SinghBJP
PipraichMahendra Pal SinghBJP
Gorakhpur UrbanRadha Mohan Das AgarwalBJP
Gorakhpur RuralBipin SinghBJP
SahajanwaSheetal PandeyBJP

Live Updates

  • 11:15 AM IST

    Gorakhpur Rural Election Result LIVE: BJP’s Bipin Singh leads in initial trends.

  • 11:13 AM IST

    Sahajanwa Election Result LIVE: BJP’s Pradeep Shukla leads. Counting underway.

  • 9:34 AM IST

    Gorakhpur Urban: UP CM and BJP leader Adityanath leads in initial trends.

  • 9:31 AM IST

    Pipraich: BJP’s Mahendra Pal Singh currently ahead of SP candidate Amrendra Nishad

  • 9:27 AM IST
    Caimpiyarganj: BJP’s Fateh Bahadur leading. Counting of votes underway
  • 8:43 AM IST

    Yogi Adityanath takes lead in Gorakhpur.

  • 8:10 AM IST

    First trends to emerge soon. Postal ballots being counted first.

  • 8:10 AM IST

    Counting of votes begins.