Gorakhpur HORROR: Class 10 Student Gang-Raped While Returning From Chhath Puja

According to police, the accused kidnapped the survivor while she was returning from Chhath Puja, took her to a deserted house and gang-raped her.

Gorakhpur: A Class 10 student was allegedly gang-raped while returning after attending Chhath Puja with her family in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district. The incident came to the fore after the survivor’s 12-year-old brother found her missing and started searching for her. The boy reached the crime spot where the accused thrashed him. When he raised an alarm, few locals came to his rescue but by then both accused had escaped, said police.

Later in the evening on Monday, when the girl’s condition deteriorated due to heavy bleeding, the family informed police. The victim was then rushed to Bansgaon Community Health Centre from where she was referred to the district hospital, police said.

According to police, the accused kidnapped the survivor while she was returning from Chhath Puja, took her to a deserted house and gang-raped her. The accused have been identified as Deepak and Upendra and the police have arrested both of them.

Superintendent of Police (North), Arun Kumar, said, “Both the accused have now been arrested.”

Police have registered a case against the accused under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 376D (gang rape) of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

