Sports City In Gorakhpur Coming Soon: 5 Facts To Know

The sports city in Gorakhpur will be built in over 25 acres of land under the Rapti Nagar extension plan. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Here’s some good for die-hard sports fans – a dedicated sports city will be developed in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur. Gorakhpur sports city was pitched as part of a concept that would involve developing sports facilities and housing complexes in an integrated space.

Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) Mahendra Singh Tanwar said the sports city will be developed in the district in order to further enhance the potential for religious and sports tourism. “The GDA has planned the sports city in over 25 acres of land under the Rapti Nagar extension plan,” Tanwar said.

Gorakhpur Sports City: 5 Facts To Know

A dedicated sports complex has been planned to increase the potential of hosting the national championship and demonstrate the socioeconomic power of the city. The sports city in Gorakhpur will be built in over 25 acres of land under the Rapti Nagar extension plan. A team of engineers will soon visit Mumbai and Bengaluru to derive an idea to draft the blueprint of the proposed sports city An indoor stadium and sports clinic will be developed as part of the Gorakhpur sports city plan. Residential flats and meeting hall in the same premises will be built for sports fans as a new township foundation stone for sports city would soon be laid.

Separately, the natural Ramgarh Lake in Gorakhpur has recently emerged as a bright spot for tourists, according to a report by news agency IANS. Thus, GDA has decided to construct a 6-km Ring Road around the Ramgarh Lake to make it more attractive.

The Ring Road from Pandey Ganj around the lake would not only preserve the natural water body but also ease traffic movement in the area. GDA has also planned to set benches around the lake and plant trees for nature and peace-loving people.

Divisional commissioner Ravi Kumar said that the GDA board has also approved the price of various types of plots in the much talked-about ‘Medcity’ near Deoria bypass.

Chief engineer Kishan Singh said about 700 plots had been earmarked in the new township apart from 2,700 plots under Rapti Nagar and Taramandal Scheme.

