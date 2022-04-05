New Delhi: A day after IIT graduate Ahmed Murtuja Abbasi was nabbed and sent to 14-day judicial custody for attacking 2 PAC constables, reports have claimed that the accused was inspired by controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. If reports are to be believed, suspicious items including videos related to jihad were found on his laptop and pen drive. For the unversed, Naik, who fled India in 2016, is accused of inspiring Muslim youths in India and abroad to commit terror acts and incite communal disharmony.Also Read - UP CM Yogi Adityanath Visits, Inspects Preparations at Kashi Vishvanath Temple Ahead of Nepal PM’s Visit

The IITian attacked Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables with a sharp-edged weapon at the south gate of Gorakhnath temple, which is under high security as it is frequently visited by CM Yogi Adityanath, who is the head seer. He tried to enter the premises forcibly after raising the religious slogan of "Allahu Akbar" on Sunday, police said.

Gorakhpur Temple Attack: Here’s your 10-point cheatsheet to this big story