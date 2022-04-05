New Delhi: A day after IIT graduate Ahmed Murtuja Abbasi was nabbed and sent to 14-day judicial custody for attacking 2 PAC constables, reports have claimed that the accused was inspired by controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. If reports are to be believed, suspicious items including videos related to jihad were found on his laptop and pen drive. For the unversed, Naik, who fled India in 2016, is accused of inspiring Muslim youths in India and abroad to commit terror acts and incite communal disharmony.Also Read - UP CM Yogi Adityanath Visits, Inspects Preparations at Kashi Vishvanath Temple Ahead of Nepal PM’s Visit
The IITian attacked Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables with a sharp-edged weapon at the south gate of Gorakhnath temple, which is under high security as it is frequently visited by CM Yogi Adityanath, who is the head seer. He tried to enter the premises forcibly after raising the religious slogan of “Allahu Akbar” on Sunday, police said. Also Read - Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur, Agra -- All Vote BJP Back to Power in UP Elections 2022
Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur
Gorakhpur Temple Attack: Here’s your 10-point cheatsheet to this big story
Also Read - Caimpiyarganj, Pipraich, Gorakhpur Urban, Gorakhpur Rural, Sahajanwa Chunav Result 2022: BJP Wins All 5 Seats. List of Winners
- Murtaza belonged to the 2015 batch of IIT-Mumbai and was a chemical engineer. He is a resident of Gorakhpur. However, Aadhaar card obtained from him was made in Mumbai.
- Speaking to a TV channel, Munir Abbasi claimed that his son was mentally unstable and that this should be taken into account.
- Preliminary investigations revealed that Murtaza Abbasi had gone to Mumbai, Coimbatore, and Nepal in the last few days. The sleuths are also interrogating Murtaza’s two assistants.
- As per the reports, Goraksha Peeth may get multi-layered security after the attack
- Videos doing rounds on social media showed the man brandishing a large sickle and roaming around on the premises, as some took cover while others threw stones at him. Soon a group of devotees along with security personnel surrounded him and pinned him to the ground.
- In a statement, the UP Home Department said, “The attack on police jawans at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur is a part of deep conspiracy and based on the available facts, it can be said that it was a terror incident.”
- ADG, Gorakhpur zone, Akhil Kumar said Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables Gopal Gaur and Anil Paswan were injured as they tried to stop the accused who went to a PAC post near gate no 1 and attacked the security personnel.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for the two jawans and constable for foiling the attack.
Earlier last month on March 31, intel agencies had shared profiles of 16 people plotting an attack on the Gorakhnath temple with UP police.
- Meetings were held between the state police and intelligence officials. IIT graduate Ahmed Murtuja Abbasi’s profile was also shared, CNN-News 18 reported quoting sources.