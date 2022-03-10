Gorakhpur (Urban) Election Result LIVE: Welcome to India.Com’s LIVE coverage of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Results. It is decision time and over the course of the day, the India.Com team will bring you the latest news updates from the Gorakhpur Assembly constituency where the counting of votes began at 8 am under the supervision of returning officers appointed by the Election Commission of India. UP has 403 Assembly seats and the majority mark to form the government in Lucknow is 202. Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Gorakhpur.Also Read - Meja Election Result LIVE: Will BJP MLA Neelam Karwariya Retain Seat? Counting Begins at 8 AM

CM Yogi Adityanath takes massive lead. Chandrashekhar Azad trails.

The Chief Minister’s opponents include Chandra Shekhar Aazad of Bhim Army contesting on the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), Chetana Pandey of Congress, Shubhawati Shukla of Samajwadi Party and Shamsuddin Khwaja of Bahujan Samaj Party.

Initial counting of votes cast in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections revealed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leading from the Gorakhpur Urban constituency.

The initial trends available at 9.30 AM were mostly from postal ballots.

This is Yogi Adityanath’s first full fledged contest for an Assembly seat from his home turf, from where he had contested and won the Lok Sabha seat for multiple terms.

BJP takes lead in early trends

Counting begins.

Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM. Stay tuned.