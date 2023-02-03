Home

Uttar Pradesh

Govt Vehicles Older Than 15 Years to be Scrapped in UP Before April 1 | Details Here

Lucknow: Going in line with the order of the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday decided to scrap all the government vehicles in the state which are older than 15 years. The state government’s decision has come in light of the policy to scrap such government vehicles before April 1.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Road Transport had issued a draft notification in which all 15-year-old vehicles of the Central and State Governments will have to be scrapped. The new rule will also be mandatory for the buses and other vehicles of the Corporations and Transport Department.

As per the Ministry of Road Transport’s intention, the UP government is encouraging private vehicles older than 15 years, as well as old vehicles used in departments, to be scrapped.

A letter regarding the scrapping of government and semi-government vehicles of 15 years or more in the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) was issued on January 23 with a google sheet containing information about vehicles. A notification dated November 28, 2022, was also issued for the relaxation of 15 per cent in road tax for private vehicles and 10 pc of total tax on the eight years for commercial vehicles, an official statement said.

“One-time waiver of pending liability on old vehicles is under process. All Heads of offices are requested to fill in the information about 15 years old vehicles of their department by Feb 5, 2023, so that further action can be completed,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Centre has also earmarked an amount of Rs 2000 crore for the promotion of this part. This assistance or incentive will be on a “first come first served” basis and the states will have to achieve certain milestones.

“The State has to achieve Milestone-1 and Milestone-2 to become eligible for the incentive grant under this scheme. After achieving each milestone, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will pay Rs 300 crore to the state government,” the statement said further.

(With inputs from ANI)