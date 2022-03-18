Lucknow: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning a grand swearing-in ceremony for Yogi Adityanath, who is likely to take over as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for a second consecutive term on March 25 (Friday) at 4 pm, News 18 reported quoting sources. The swearing-in ceremony of Adityanath is likely to be held in the Ekana stadium in Lucknow, with the list of invitees running into several thousand, sources told news agency IANS.Also Read - Free LPG Cylinders Twice A Year In Uttar Pradesh, But Not On Holi, Diwali

As per the report, BJP is preparing a list of invitees for the event and the guests will include ‘labharti’ or beneficiaries of various government schemes “who have played a crucial role in voting the BJP back to power.” Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Official Suspended For Painting Swings in SP Colours in Unnao

Arrangements are also being reportedly made for around 200 VVIPs at the stadium, which will include invitees like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J.P Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and others, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and some prominent leaders, including from the opposition. Also Read - Women, Bureaucrats, New Faces To Make Into Team Yogi 2.0 Cabinet: Here's The List of Probable Ministers

Officials supervising the preparations told IANS that the ceremony would be ‘unmatched’ in style and grandeur.

The BJP has retained power for the second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh, winning 255 seats in the 403-member Legislative Assembly.