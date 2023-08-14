Home

Greater Noida 2.0: City To Be 4 Times Bigger Than Noida By 2041, More Jobs On Cards As Industrial Units To Be Set Up

As part of the Greater Noida Master Plan 2041, industrial units will be set up, which is likely to ramp up the job sector in the area.

Greater Noida currently is spread over 31,733 hectares of land. (Photo: Freepik)

Noida: The future of Greater Noida, the planned city in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district, lies in its master plan 2041. Greater Noida is located within the National Capital Region (NCR) of New Delhi and is adjacent to Noida, one of the largest industrial townships in Asia. Greater Noida, set up in January 1991 under the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Area Development Act 1976, was developed to provide quality urban environment and attract economic activities and population to decongest Delhi. Over 30 years now since it was established, Greater Noida has come a long way. A Master Plan 2041 for Greater Noida was recently approved for the second phase of development of the city.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), in its 131st board meeting, approved its Master Plan 2041. As part of the plan, around 40,000 hectares of land would be acquired from the farmers over the period of the next 18 years.

Greater Noida To Be 4 Times Bigger Than Noida By 2041

Greater Noida currently is spread over 31,733 hectares of land. In the second phase of Greater Noida 2.0 plan, it will acquire 40,000 hectares of land. This means Greater Noida will be spread across 71,733 hectares of land – which is four times bigger than Noida by 2041.

More Jobs On Cards? Industrial Units To Be Set Up

As part of the Greater Noida Master Plan 2041, industrial units will be set up, which is likely to ramp up the job sector in the area. “Apart from that, the Greater Noida board has approved the Master Plan 2041 paving the way for the development of the second phase of Greater Noida. In the second phase, the authority will focus on providing land for setting up industrial units to boost the economy,” Ravikumar NG, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

