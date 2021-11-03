Noida: A security of a residential society in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida was allegedly thrashed by two non-resident youths for asking them to register their entry and not allowing their car inside the society. As per reports, the car did not have a parking sticker on it and was not allowed to enter through the main gate, which is meant only for residents. According to a TOI report, the 30-year-old guard said that the two youths Ankit and Sonu, were not residents of Ace Platinum residential society, however, police said that Ankit was living in a rented flat inside the society.Also Read - Heavy Rains, Hailstorm Lash Parts of Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon. IMD Predicts More Showers in THESE Areas

The incident happened on late Monday night, when Ankit and Sonu arrived at the Ace Platinum society in their WagonR and tried to enter through the main gate. However, they were stopped by the guards there and was asked them to make a proper entry in the register as their car did not have a parking sticker of the housing society. This, police said, angered Ankit and the altercation took place.

Speaking about the incident, one of the guards said, "They live nearby and had come to meet a resident. Guards with the previous agency knew them and they were never stopped from entering the society, even without a parking sticker on their car. On Monday, they were stopped by Anil (guard) and asked to make an entry. But they abused him, and it snowballed into an assault."

This is the third such incident that has been reported in the city in the past two months, after similar violent clashes between residents and guards also took place in Lotus Boulevard and Amrapali Sapphire society. Last week, a video of a number of guards of Noida Sector-45’s Amrapali Sapphire society brutally thrashing a man with sticks went viral. The video showed a man sitting in his car near the society’s gate and being pulled out from his car forcefully as a scuffle breaks out. The guards then start beating him up but the man tries to defend himself.