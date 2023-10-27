Home

SHAME! Noida Man Rapes Pregnant Dog, Throws It From Third-Floor Balcony, Arrested

A 28-year-old man in Greater Noida allegedly raped a pregnant female dog and hurled the canine onto the street from the third-floor balcony of his house when he was spotted by a neighbour.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Greater Noida News: A disturbing incident has come to the fore from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh where a 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a pregnant dog and throwing it to the ground from the third-floor balcony of his house.

According to the police, the incident took place at around midnight on Wednesday when a neighbour caught the accused in the middle of the stomach-churning act. Upon being discovered, the accused, who has not been named by the police fearing repercussions, allegedly hurled the female dog from the balcony of his house.

Visuals shared on social media by one Advocate Vishal Gautam, a Noida-based animal rights activist, showed the pregnant dog covered in injuries and blood sustained in the vile assault by the accused as locals tend to its wounds.

The dog is evidently not a stray as it is seen wearing a collar, the video showed.

“The accused was sexually abusing a pregnant female dog when he was spotted by a neighbour, who raised an alarm upon witnessing this disturbing act,” an official said, adding that the man then threw the canine from the third-floor balcony of his house in Alpha 2 area of Greater Noida, resulting in grave injuries to the helpless animal.

“Upon hearing the neighbour’s scream, the accused threw the female dog on the street from the balcony. The dog is injured. The accused has been arrested this evening after an FIR was lodged in the case,” Vinod Kumar Mishra, in-charge of the local Beta 2 police station told news agency PTI.

“The accused works in a private construction company. At the time of the incident, he was apparently under the influence of a toxic substance,” Mishra added.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 377 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal), while charges have also been invoked under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, police said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police added.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.