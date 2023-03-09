Home

Greater Noida: Dog Beaten To Death In Society; Police Book Guards, RWA Members

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida police on Wednesday booked unidentified guards and RWA members of an upscale society — AWHO Gurjinder Vihar — in Beta 2 in connection with an incident where a stray dog was allegedly beaten to death on March 4 night.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed at gate number 2 of the society and 45-minute footage has been retrieved by the police. As per the CCTV footage, the guards thrashed the dog on the behest of the RWA. However, the RWA president has denied the allegations.

In this regard, an FIR was filed at Beta 2 police station under sections 34 (common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 429 (mischief by killing or maiming animals) of the IPC and under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act on the basis of a complaint from dog-feeder who is a resident of the society.

In the complaint, the resident alleged that she got to know that a cab driver saw the society’s guards thrashing a black dog and as the cab driver tried to intervene, the guards told him that the dog had become mad.

“When I heard this, I went looking for the dog in question but couldn’t find him anywhere. Police have been instrumental in getting the footage of around 45 minutes (based on the time provided by the cab driver) where the guards can be seen thrashing the dog with sticks,” she said in the complaint.

She further alleged that the guards often thrash the society’s dogs at the behest of the RWA members.

“I have been feeding dogs in the society for the past seven years. The dog in question was sterilised and vaccinated by the Greater noida Authority,” she alleged.

However, the society’s RWA president Pushpendra Kumar termed the allegation as “false” and said they never gave any order to the guards to kill a dog. He said there are 45 stray dogs inside the society and they will fight the case legally.

