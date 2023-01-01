Greater Noida Apartment’s New Year Party Turns Ugly As Clash Breaks Out Over ‘Selfies With Women’ | Watch

Greater Noida: The new year celebrations at Gaur City First Avenue Society in Greater Noida turned ugly as a fight broke out between two groups when some men attempted to take selfies with women. According to the police officials, a group of men was trying to take selfies with two women at the event in Gaur City First Avenue Society last night, which led to a heated argument between their husbands and the accused.

Watch: People Clash At New Year Event In Greater Noida Apartment

Clash between two groups during #NewYear celebration at Gaur City 1st Avenue, Greater Noida. pic.twitter.com/BRmKqcXZ3y — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) January 1, 2023

The argument led to a full-blown fight as the accused dragged and hit the two men, officials said, adding that some other residents and security guards were also injured when they intervened.

According to the residents, a group of men were forcibly trying to take selfies with two women. Ajit Kumar, a resident of Gaur City Avenue Society, said the men were trying to forcibly take selfies with his wife and his friend’s wife, NDTV reported.

Police have arrested four people in this case while one accused is still on the run. Four people have been admitted to a hospital, police said. Police said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.