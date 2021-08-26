Greater Noida: Around 3,500 homebuyers from various sectors of Greater Noida, who have defaulted on payments to the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), can now clear their dues till September 30, according to a report in the Times of India.Also Read - Agra Woman Constable Flaunts Revolver & Talks About 'Rangbaazi' in UP, Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral | Watch

As per GNIDA's records, there are 3,369 homebuyers and 217 plot owners who have defaulted on payments. They are from sectors 3, Omicron 1, 1A and 2, Xu 2 and 3, Mu 2, Eta 2, Alpha, Beta, Delta and so on. Officials said only simple interest would be levied on the compensation that is due. The additional penalty on interest will be waived, the TOI report said. Apart from this, if there is any delay in getting a lease deed done, a 40% rebate will be given on the total late fee.

"If one has purchased a residential plot or constructed a building on GNIDA land and owes the authority some payment, the last date of availing exemption on payment of the total outstanding amount is September 30. We had approved this one-time settlement scheme in our board meeting on June 26. After September 30, the allottees will have to pay the entire outstanding amount with due interest," said Narendra Bhooshan, the GNIDA CEO.