Greater Noida: Leopard Spotted At Ajnara Le Garden Society Of Greno West | WATCH VIDEO

It is said that there was a leopard spotting in the same area some time back.

Greater Noida: Leopard Spotted At Ajnara Le Garden Society Of Greno West (File)

NOIDA: A leopard was spotted again in the under-construction building of Ajnara Le Garden Society of Greater Noida on Tuesday. The society management informed the Forest Department about this. A Meerut Forest Department team along with a team from Gautam Budh Nagar reached the spot and engaged in catching the leopard. The search operation, which started at 5 pm, continued till the filing of the report.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE LEOPARD AT AJNARA LE GARDEN SOCIETY

The leopard was seen in the under-construction building of the society at around 3.30 pm on Tuesday afternoon which resulted in panic. The Forest Department team reached the spot and started the search. When the team reached the basement during the search, the “leopard-like” animal escaped. On being confirmed to be a wild animal, the Forest Department team started the process of trapping it but could not succeed.

After that, a special leopard-catching team was called from Meerut which reached the society at around 8 pm. The search operation, which started at 5 pm, continued till late at night. Till the time of writing the news, the efforts of the Forest Department team were going on. Forest Department officials say that the animal looks like a Fishing Cat and ruled out the possibility of it being a leopard.

PEOPLE IN THE SOCIETY ON ALERT

After the leopard was spotted, the society management issued a warning message on the WhatsApp group in which the residents were informed about the sighting of a leopard and appealed not to come out of their houses till it was caught. After the message was flashed there was panic among the residents of the society who did not come out of their houses due to panic.