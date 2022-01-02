Noida: The owner of a food delivery service in Greater Noida was shot dead by two men on New Year’s Day on Saturday, police said. The incident took place at Pari Chowk’s Omaxe Arcade after the owner refused to serve food to the men during night curfew hours. The current night curfew timings in Uttar Pradesh are from 11 pm to 5 am.Also Read - Noida Administration Readies 27 COVID Vaccination Centres For 15-18 Year Olds. Check Full List Here

Police said the deceased has 27-year-old Kapil, a resident of Hapur. According to police, the two accused got angry at the eatery owner as he denied serving them parathas after midnight. The two men used to visit the eatery frequently for the past three years.

Kapil informed the accused that the restaurant was closed and he would not be able to serve them, as per the police. They then got into a heated argument and the two men left.

The accused returned to the food joint at 3.30 am with a gun, shot the owner, and fled from the spot, police said.

Police rushed to the spot after they received information that a man was shot near Pari Chowk. Kapil suffered a bullet injury and was taken to a hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the accused, identified as Aakash and Yogendra, have been arrested. An FIR has been lodged against the accused under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The two will be sent to judicial custody, police added.