Noida: At least two people were injured after the pole of an under-construction flyover fell on a vehicle they were travelling in near Parthala roundabout in Sector-122 of Greater Noida. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Soon after the incident, the workers engaged in the construction of the flyover came to the rescue and removed the pillars and debris of the high-tension line. As per reports, the injured woman was pulled out of the car by the rescue workers.

After getting the information, top officers of Noida Development Authority reached the spot and the traffic was halted for the rescue and relief operation. In the incident, the car is completely damaged and two other bike riders have also been injured in the accident.

After getting information about the accident, Noida Development Authority officials reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

The rescue operation was going on when this report was filed and policemen were busy to bring the situation under control.

Police and Noida Authority officials and employees have removed the debris of the pillar from the accident spot. However, the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.