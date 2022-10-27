Greater Noida/Uttar Pradesh: In yet another incident of unjustified rage, police have booked two men for allegedly assaulting and robbing a security guard at the Shri Sai Upvan society here. A video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media in which some people (living next to the society) can be seen thrashing its security guard and robbing him.Also Read - 'Great, Yehi Tumhaari Soch Hai...': UP Man Shoots Video of Wife as She Hangs Herself to Death

Following the incident, there was a state of panic among the society's residents. Speaking to news agency IANS, Manish Tiwari, president of the society asserted that Gaurav and his friends, who live in the neighbourhood thrashed the guard. "Gate 1 is for entering and Gate 2 is for leaving the premises.

The guard makes sure that people exit from Gate 2. When Gaurav was exiting from Gate 1 with his friends, the guard there stopped him, upon which Gaurav and his friends beat up the guard", said Tiwari.

Meanwhile, the residents have been forced to think about leaving the society because of such incidents. A complaint has been registered with the Bisrakh police but no action has been taken so far.

Earlier this month, a security guard at a residential society in Ghaziabad was injured after he was allegedly thrashed by a visitor, who also threatened to kill him. A video of the purported incident had gone viral on social media.

Police had informed Satyavir Sharma, a security guard at the Paradise-II society in Raj Nagar Extension, was assaulted by the accused when he asked him about the number of the flat that he wanted to visit and the owner’s phone number.