Home

Uttar Pradesh

Greater Noida: Speeding Car Mows Down Trio As Driver Dozes Off At Wheel; 1 Killed

Greater Noida: Speeding Car Mows Down Trio As Driver Dozes Off At Wheel; 1 Killed

According to the police, the unusual road crash occurred on Sunday evening when the victims were waiting for a bus on the roadside on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida.

Representational Image

Greater Noida Accident: A man was killed while two others sustained injuries when a speeding car ploughed into a group of people on the Yamuna Expressway (YXP) in Greater Noida as the driver of the vehicle has reportedly fallen asleep at the wheel.

According to the police, the unusual road crash occurred on Sunday evening when the victims were waiting for a bus on the roadside on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida.

The trio were mowed down by a speeding car after the driver of the vehicle allegedly dozed off while driving, the police said, adding that the erring driver was taken into custody and booked.

“Three men were waiting along the YXP on Sunday evening when the incident took place in the Jewar area. A Maruti Swift car registered in Delhi hit the trio who was admitted to a nearby private hospital where one succumbed to injuries and others are undergoing treatment,” said an official, adding that the deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Suresh Singh, a resident of Jahangirpur in Jewar.

The accused driver, Raja Kumar, who works at a bank in Delhi, was arrested and booked under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

“During questioning, Kumar claimed he fell asleep while driving on the Yamuna Expressway which caused the accident,” they said.

On Monday, the accused driver was granted bail by a local court, on official said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida cities, is notorious for road crashes. In 2023, the area witnessed 1,176 road crashes which resulted in the deaths of 470 people and injuries to 858 people.

The district had recorded 437 deaths and injuries to 856 people in 2022, according to official data.

Driver dies of heart attack in Rajasthan, mows down crowd

In a similar incident last month, a car ploughed into a religious procession in Rajasthan’s Nagaur after the driver of the vehicle suffered a fatal heart attack and apparently died while driving. Five people had sustained injuries in the accident.

As per the police, the deceased, identified as 60-year-old Ishaq Mohammad, was going to the hospital in Degana for a medical checkup with one of his family members, when he suffered a heart attack and lost consciousness, causing the car to plough into the crowd at breakneck speed as he in his unconscious state pressed on the accelerator pedal.

They said that the SUV was moving slowly behind the behind the procession being taken out by the Jangid community on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area and the visuals went viral on social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.