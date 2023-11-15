Home

Greed, Deceit And Murder: How Lucknow Cops Solved Drishyam-Inspired Murder Plot

Lucknow police said Neelam Saini was abducted and her throat cut open by the accused-- who have now been arrested-- in a murder-plot taken straight from Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam.

Lucknow Crime News: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, her throat slit open, and left for dead, in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow in a plot inspired by the Bollywood film ‘Drishyam’. According to the police, the victim, Neelam Saini, was abducted and her throat cut open by the accused– who have now been arrested– in a murder-plot taken straight from the Ajay Devgn-starrer.

Police said nine teams were formed by the Lucknow Police who ultimately cracked the attempted murder after nine days and nabbed all the accused, including a relative of the victim. The arrested have been identified as 42-year-old Santosh Kumar Saini– the victim’s brother-in-law, Mohd Asif Ansari (34), Shubham Yadav (29) and a woman Asma Bano (28).

Giving details, a senior police official said during investigation, police teams scanned footage from nearly 1,900 cameras and ultimately cracked the case.

The official said the main accused, Santosh Kumar Saini, had hatched this entire plot, to kill his wife’s younger sister Neelam Saini so his wife becomes the sole heir of her parents’ property.

“The victim had gone missing under mysterious circumstances on November 5 and was later found by the police, barely holding onto her, with her throat slit open, near Kalli Purab village under Mohanlalganj police station limits on November 6,” Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West, Rahul Raj said, according to Hindustan Times (HT).

The DCP said in order to divert suspicion, the main accused, Santosh, had gone to watch a film after laying out the plot to the other perpetrators.

“The accused had slit the victim’s throat so she was unable to speak. However, she somehow managed to write down the name of a woman involved in the crime,” the officer said.

“The victim informed that a woman, Asma Bano, had become familiar to her while her grocery shop in Para area for the past four months and she took her along on pretext of some Puja in an SUV car and made her unconscious by offering her a drink laced with sedatives,” the officer said, according to the HT report.

When she regained consciousness, Neelam found herself lying in a pool of her own blood in the bushes with her throat sliced open. The victim somehow managed to crawl to the main road and sought help from people who informed the police, the DCP said, adding that the attackers had dumped her in the bushes after slicing her throat, believing her to be dead.

Giving further details, another senior officer said the police traced the grey SUV used to abduct Neelam and ultimately arrested its owner, Shubham Yadav, who after rigorous interrogation by the cops, blew the lid off the entire murder plot, leading to the arrest of the other perpetrators.

“The investigation further revealed that Santosh Kumar Saini was behind the entire conspiracy and hired Shubham Yadav, Mohd Asif Ansari alias Mannu and his relative Aasma to execute the crime,” Additional DCP, West, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha.

“Saini further confessed that he hatched the conspiracy to get entire property of his in-laws as his wife was the only sibling of the victim,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.