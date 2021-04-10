Varanasi: Amid an upswing in COVID-19 cases, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration has issued fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on Saturday, according to which devotees will not be allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum for ‘sparsh darshan‘. Their entry will be prohibited inside Garbhgrih. Also Read - Rohit bats for Conservation of Rhinos

The authorities have also asked devotees to not touch anything inside the temple premises and maintain social distancing to contain the spread of COVID-19. Further, wearing a mask, using sanitizer will be mandatory for devotees visiting the temple.

Meanwhile, following a surge in corona cases, a week-long night curfew has been imposed in Varanasi and other COVID-hit districts of UP.

On the other hand, with over 1.45 lakh fresh COVID cases, India recorded its daily highest spike on Wednesday. India is now the fourth-worst Covid-hit country worldwide as the number of active cases rose to 10,46,631. The death toll stood at 1,68,436.