Gut-Wrenching! Man Kills Father Over Property Dispute, Chops Body Into Pieces

According to the reports, the accused allegedly chopped the victim’s body into pieces after the murder to fit it into a suitcase and dispose it off.

UP Crime: In a shocking incident, Santosh Kumar Gupta, allegedly killed his 62-year-old father Murli Dhar Gupta over a property dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur. According to the reports, the accused allegedly chopped the victim’s body into pieces after the murder to fit it into a suitcase and dispose it off.

The accused has been arrested.

The cop has said that the accused has confessed his crime and police have recovered the body. The body was kept in suitcase near a garbage pick-up point. According to a Hindustan Times report, the incident took place in the Suraj Kund colony under Tiwaripur police station limits late on Saturday night.

The complaint in the matter was launched by the brother of the accused on Sunday.

“The victim’s wife passed away during the Covid pandemic. Murli used to run a general store on the ground floor and lived on the first floor of his house. The accused attacked the victim when he was home alone. The other son, Prashant Gupta, in his application, has stated that he reached home late that night after participating in a wedding and found spots of blood in the house. Subsequently, he informed the police. Thereafter, the accused was arrested,” SP (city) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi to Hindustan Times.

The dispute between the son and father was over property issues, according to the reports. The situation went out of hand on Saturday night when Murli Dhar Gupta refused to pay the monthly EMI of the motorcycle that the accused had recently purchased.

