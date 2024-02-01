Home

Gyanvapi Case: Completely Wrong, Violation Of Places Of Worship Act, Says Asaduddin Owaisi On Varanasi Court’s Verdict

Varanasi: In the major decision on the Gyanvapi Case, the Varanasi Court on Wednesday granted permission to the Hindu side to offer prayers inside the mosque. The decision clears the way for the starting of puja within the premises in the next seven days. Reacting to the court’s verdict, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the decision taken by the court completely wrong and it’s a violation of the Places of Worship Act 1991. He also raised questions on the findings of the Fragments of ‘idols’ that were found in Gyanvapi complex during the ASI’s scientific survey. “The decision taken by the court has decided the entire matter…This is a violation of the Places of Worship Act, 1991…This is a completely wrong decision..,” ANI quoted Asaduddin Owaisi as saying.

#WATCH | Gyanvapi case | AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, “…The decision taken by the court has decided the entire matter…This is a violation of the Places of Worship Act, 1991…This is a completely wrong decision…” (31.1) pic.twitter.com/NKM0QtEnP9 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

