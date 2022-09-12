Varanasi: The Varanasi district court is all set to announce a verdict on Monday on whether a case filed by five Hindu women seeking the right to worship at Shringar Gauri and other deities in the Gyanvapi mosque compound, located next to the famous Kashi Viswanath temple, is “maintainable” or not. District Judge AK Vishvesh had last month reserved the order till September 12 in the communally sensitive matter. Ahead of the verdict, prohibitory orders were clamped under Section 144 in Varanasi to avoid any kind of violent situation and maintain law and order in the city.Also Read - Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Prohibitory Orders Clamped, Security Tightened in Varanasi Ahead of Court Order Tomorrow

Varanasi Commissioner of Police (CP) A. Satish Ganesh said that a foolproof security plan is in place for Monday. He said that police and paramilitary forces will also be deployed in and around areas having mixed population. Also Read - Fresh Plea Filed In Supreme Court Seeking Permission To Allow Rituals At Shivling In Gyanvapi Mosque

Claiming that patrolling vehicles will be positioned at strategic points, the official said quick reaction teams have been formed to act in case of eventuality. Any bid to disturb the law-and-order situation would be dealt with strictly, Ganesh said, appealing to people not to get misled by rumours. Also Read - Gyanvapi Masjid Row: Varanasi Court to Resume Hearing on Case Today; Here's What We Know So Far

WHAT IS THE GYANVAPI MASJID CASE

Five women had filed the petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are said to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and has questioned the maintainability of the plea.

Madan Mohan Yadav, a lawyer of the Hindu side, had said that the mosque was constructed after demolishing the temple. The case is being heard by the district court following an apex court order. Earlier, a lower court had ordered a videography survey of the complex. The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19.

The Hindu side had claimed in the lower court that a Shivling was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex but it was contested by the Muslim side. The Muslim side has questioned the maintainability of the petition and on Monday sought time to present its reply. The court granted it permission and posted the matter for next hearing on September 13.

Following the directive of the Supreme Court to decide the maintainability of case 693/2021 on priority, the district judge started the hearings on May 20.