Varanasi: A Varanasi court on Monday will resume hearing arguments of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (Mosque Management Committee) who challenged the maintainability of a petition seeking permission to offer prayers to Shringar Gauri and other deities in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex.

Today, the court is also likely to probe into the leaking of a court-mandated video footage of Gyanvapi mosque. Reportedly, the footage was allegedly leaked post the petitioners had received a sealed packet from court and directed to keep it safely untill next hearing.

"Muslim side will continue with its arguments. According to them, the case is not maintainable, but we've said that it's maintainable…Our demand to grant worship there is legally valid," said Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain appearing for the Hindus.

The arguments by the Muslim side, seeking rejection of civil suit’s claims on Gyanvapi Mosque, could not be completed and it will continue today. Earlier, the court of District Judge, while fixing the hearing on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case, said that the matter will be heard as per directions of the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, a civil court in Varanasi today asked the Muslim side to file a reply on another civil suit seeking the right to worship in the mosque premises. Civil Judge, Senior Division, (Fast Track Court) Mahendra Kumar Pandey, who hearing the matter, listed the matter for July 8.

Earlier on May 20, the Supreme Court had ordered the transfer of this case from the court of the civil judge to the district judge. The district judge’s court started hearing the Muslim side’s arguments in the case on May 24.

All You Need to Know About The Gyanvapi Masjid Case

A petition was filed in 1991 in a court in Varanasi that claimed that Gyanvapi Mosque was built after demolishing a part of Kashi Vishwanath temple. Further, the local priests and other petitioners filed suit in order to seek permission to worship in the mosque complex. They had also requested to conduct a survey by Archaeological Survey of India which was later issued a stay by the Allahabad High Court in 2019.

The videography and survey of the mosque was carried out under tight security measures and on the last day, the Hindu side claimed of finding a shivling (a representation of Lord Shiva) in the ablution pond. But, on contrary, the other side claims it be a part of the structure of the pond.

The opposing party cited the Section 4 of Places of Worship Act, 1991. According to this section, it bars anyone filling a suit or any other legal procedure for a conversion of religious character of any place of worship.

In the recent developments of the case, a petition was filed by five women from Delhi who sought permission to regularly offer prayers to the Hindu deity idols present at the outer walls of the mosque. Pertaining to this, a court mandated videography and survey team was appointed to submit the report. This again sparked disagreements regarding coloured judgement of the appointed team. Finally, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee moved the Supreme Court in a bid to issue a stay on the survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Masjid complex.