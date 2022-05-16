New Delhi: Hours after the court-mandated videography survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex was concluded, a court in Varanasi asked the Uttar Pradesh government to immediately seal the place where a ‘shivling’ has been found. For the unversed, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, an advocate from the Hindu side claimed that a ‘shivling’ has been found inside a pond in the Gyanvapi mosque complex during the survey, a claim dismissed by the Muslim parties. Meanwhile, taking note of the findings, the court asked authorities to bar people from entering the area and deploy Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). “After working for over two hours, the court commission concluded its work on Monday at around 10.15 am. All parties were satisfied with the work,” Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma told reporters in Varanasi.Also Read - Shivling Area To Be Protected, Namaz At Gyanvapi Won't Be Stopped: Supreme Court

12 Feet 8 Inches Shivling Found In Pond of Gyanvapi

An advocate from the Hindu side, Madan Mohan Yadav, claimed that the shivling is Nandi faced. “The shivling is 12 feet by 8 inches in diameter,” he added. Also Read - Gyanvapi Masjid At Centre of Legal Battle Since 1937. A Look At Timeline of Events

Meanwhile, heavy security was deployed as the court-appointed committee reached the spot to conduct the survey today. Nearly 65 per cent of the exercise was completed on Sunday. For the unversed, the advocate commissioners will submit their report to the court on Tuesday.

What is the controversy around Gyanvapi Mosque?

Gyanvapi Mosque, adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, is currently facing a legal battle. A court in Varanasi has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to probe the structure of the Gyanvapi Masjid.

The survey is to find out the truth behind the claims of the presence of Hindu symbols of worship in the mosque complex. Five Delhi-based women — Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu and others moved the court with their plea on April 18, 2021, seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols of Hindu deities on its outer walls. They also sought to stop the opponents from causing any damage to the idols.