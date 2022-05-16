New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea on May 17, Wednesday, seeking direction for a stay on the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex, which was adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud will hear the plea filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee. Earlier last week, the Supreme Court had declined to immediately stop the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque and had agreed to list a plea against the Allahabad High Court order.Also Read - Shivling Area To Be Protected, Namaz At Gyanvapi Won't Be Stopped: Supreme Court
Gyanvapi Masjid Row: Here’s Your 10-Point Cheatsheet
- A court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex, which was carried out for the third consecutive day, concluded on Monday amid tight security.
- The survey of the mosque complex, which started at 8 am, concluded at around 10:15 am.
- As the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex was completed, the Hindu side advocates claimed that a ‘shivling’ had been found inside the well.
- Lawyer Vishnu Jain said he would go to the civil court to seek its protection.
- The survey was stalled last week amid objections by the mosque committee, which claimed that the advocate commissioner appointed by the court for the survey did not have the mandate to film inside the premises.
- In his order on Thursday last, District Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar had turned down a plea by the mosque committee to replace Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was appointed advocate commissioner by the court to survey the Gyanvapi-Gauri Shringar complex.
- Two more advocates were appointed to help the court commissioner with the survey and said it should be completed by Tuesday.
- The district court had said that locks should be broken if the keys are not available to access certain areas of the complex for the survey. It also asked district authorities to register FIRs if the survey was not allowed.
- The survey is being conducted to find out the truth behind the claims of the presence of Hindu symbols of worship in the mosque complex.
- Five Delhi-based women — Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu and others moved the court with their plea on April 18, 2021, seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols of Hindu deities on its outer walls. They also sought to stop the opponents from causing any damage to the idols.