New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea on May 17, Wednesday, seeking direction for a stay on the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex, which was adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud will hear the plea filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee. Earlier last week, the Supreme Court had declined to immediately stop the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque and had agreed to list a plea against the Allahabad High Court order.Also Read - Shivling Area To Be Protected, Namaz At Gyanvapi Won't Be Stopped: Supreme Court

Gyanvapi Masjid Row: Here’s Your 10-Point Cheatsheet