New Delhi: A fresh plea in the Supreme Court has been filed on Wednesday seeking a direction to allow Hindus to perform religious practices or rituals at the 'Shivling' at the disputed Gyanvapi site, which is adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

The fresh plea was filed by Rajesh Mani Tripathi, president of the Shri Krishana Janma Bhumi Mukti Sthal. In the plea, he said since the month of 'Shravana' is starting, Hindus may be allowed to offer puja and exercise their right.

Even as the Shivling is protected by the court orders, there are no restrictions for the devotees of Lord Shiva to offer prayers and perform rituals at the place, the petition said.

“The petitioner’s right to practice his own religion and rituals according to Hindu customs as provided under Article 25 of the Constitution of India and it is a fact that the month of Shravana is being celebrated to offer puja to Lord Shiva… and the petitioner came before the court seeking permission to practice his prayer in the month of Shravana to offer puja, exercise the rights of freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion as guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution of India,” the plea stated.

Furthermore, the plea also stated that the petitioner wishes to perform religious practices as guaranteed under the Constitution of India on the ‘Shivling’ found during the survey conducted in pursuance to the order passed by the concerned Court of Varanasi.

The Supreme Court had on May 20 ordered the transfer of the case related to worship at Gyanvapi mosque from the civil judge to the District Judge, Varanasi. The court had ordered that its interim order passed on May 17 — to protect the area where the Shivling was found and access to Muslims for namaz — shall continue in operation till maintainability of the suit is decided and thereafter for eight weeks to enable parties to pursue legal remedies.

The apex court had said that District Judge should decide the maintainability of the civil suit in the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath on priority as sought by Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Varanasi.

(With inputs from ANI)