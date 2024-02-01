Home

Uttar Pradesh

Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Puja Performed Inside ‘Vyas Ka Tehkhana’; Muslim Side Files Plea In Allahabad HC

Puja and aarti were performed inside the 'Vyas Ka Tehkhana' at the Gyanvapi mosque complex on Thursday following an order issued by a Varanasi court regarding the same.

A priest offers prayers at the 'Vyas Ji ka Tehkhana' inside Gyanvapi mosque, after District court order, in Varanasi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Gyanvapi Mosque row: Hindu rituals were performed inside the ‘Vyas Ka Tehkhana’ at the Gyanvapi on Thursday following an order issued by a Varanasi court allowing devotees to worship inside the mosque complex.

On Thursday morning, the barricades of ‘Vyas Ka Tehkhana’ (cellar) of the of the mosque were opened after over three decades and and daily arti and puja were performed by Hindu devotees. Vishnu Shankar Jain, who represents the Hindu side, said Mangla Arti was performed at 3:30 in the morning and bhog was done at 12 pm.

“Timings for Aarti at Vyas cellar. Daily 5 aarti –Mangla- 3:30 am, Bhog- 12 pm, Apranh- 4 pm, Sanykaal- 7 pm, Shayan- 10:30 pm. 2 done so far,” Jain said in a post on X.

A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi had asked the district administration to make the necessary arrangements within the next seven days.

Muslim side moves Allahabad HC

Following the district court’s order, the Muslim side, under the aegis of Anjum Intejamia committee, moved the Allahabad High Court to challenge the lower court’s ruling in the case. The Hindu side has filed a caveat before the High court demanding that it be heard before the plea is taken up.

“The order has overlooked the Advocate Commissioner report of 2022, ASI’s report, and the decision of 1937, which was in our favour. The Hindu side has not placed any evidence that prayers were held before 1993,” said Akhlaq Ahmed, the lawyer representing the Muslim side.

“There is no such idol in the place,” Ahmed claimed.

Puja inside ‘Vyas Ka Tehkhana’

Meanwhile, Jitendra Nath Vyas a member of the Vyas family who has been allowed to offer prayers inside the mosque located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi said he was very happy to pray at the Tehkhana again.

The mosque has four ‘tahkhanas’ (cellars) in the basement, of which one is still in the possession of the Vyas family, who used to live there. Vyas had petitioned that, as a hereditary pujari, he be allowed to enter the tahkhana and resume pooja.

“We are very happy that we have got the permission to resume puja there,” Vyas said. Vyas said that he along with priests performed puja in the basement in the presence of district officials.

On Wednesday, a Varanasi court allowed the Hindu side to perform ritual prayers inside the cellar, locally known as ‘Vyas Ka Tehkhana’ at the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

“At the time of the puja, five priests of the (Kashi Vishwanath) temple trust, members of the Vyas family, Varanasi DM and Commissioner were present there,” Jitendra Vyas said.

(With ANI inputs)

