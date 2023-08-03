Home

Uttar Pradesh

Gyanvapi Mosque Survey: Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee Moves SC Against Allahabad HC Order

Gyanvapi Mosque Survey: Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee Moves SC Against Allahabad HC Order

Earlier in the day, the high court dismissed a petition filed by the Gyanvapi committee challenging a district court order directing the ASI to conduct the survey to determine if the mosque was built upon a temple.

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee, a Muslim body, Thursday, moved the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court order permitting an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey at the Gyanvapi mosque.

Trending Now

The matter was mentioned by advocate Nizam Pasha before Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, who was heading a five-judge constitution bench hearing the arguments in the Article 370 issue and was rising for the day, seeking urgent hearing.

“The Allahabad High Court has passed an order today. We have filed an SLP against the order. I have sent an email (seeking urgent hearing). Let them not proceed with the survey… ,” Pasha said.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee moves Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order allowing ASI to conduct a scientific survey by ASI of the Gyanvapi mosque premises. Advocate of the Masjid Committee mentions the matter before Supreme Court saying not to allow… pic.twitter.com/R6GgpLGVY4 — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023

“I will look at the email right away,” CJI Chandrachud said.

One of the parties from the Hindu side has also filed a caveat in the apex court saying that no orders be passed without hearing them in the matter.

Allahabad HC allows ASI survey

Earlier in the day, the high court dismissed a petition filed by the Gyanvapi committee challenging a district court order directing the ASI to conduct the survey to determine if the mosque was built upon a temple.

On July 21, the Varanasi district court order had issued and order in this regard, however, it was challenged by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee.

Chief Justice Pritinker Diwakar had reserved the order on the committee’s petition on July 27 after hearing the counsels for both parties.

Earlier today, the Allahabad High Court allowed the ASI to go ahead with their survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi district.

“Allahabad High Court has said that ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex will start. Sessions court order is upheld by the High Court,” Vishnu Shankar Jain, who represents the Hindu side in Gyanvapi survey case told reporters, according to news agency ANI.

Dismissing Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s plea which challenged ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, the the high court allowed the ASI to conduct the planned survey of the sprawling mosque complex.

‘Truth will come out’

Meanwhile, welcoming the HC’s verdict, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said he was confident that the “truth will come out” after the ASI survey and hoped that the Gyanvapi issue will be resolved like the Ram janambhoomi case.

Speaking on the verdict, senior advocate Harishankar Jain said that the ASI survey will bring out the facts in the case. “There are numerous pieces of evidence present there that say that it was a Hindu temple. ASI survey will bring out the facts. I am sure that the original ‘shivling’ has been hidden below the main dome there. To hide this truth, they are objecting repeatedly. They know that after this it won’t remain a mosque and the way will be clear for the construction of a grand temple there,” Jain told ANI.

‘Enforce Places of Worship Act’

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said that the Places of Worship Act should be enforced at all places of worship in the country.

“We are hopeful that justice will be done as this mosque is around 600 years old and Muslims have been offering namaz there for the last 600 years. We also want that the Places of Worship Act should be enforced at all places of worship in the country. The Muslim side will think about approaching SC challenging this order,” Mahali had said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES