UP: Amid Rising H3N2 Influenza Cases, Prayagraj Hospitals Ramp Up to Deal With Virus

SRN Hospital of MLN Medical College, which the biggest government medical hospital in the region, presently has 120 beds in its medicine ward and all these beds have oxygen support.

Lucknow: The rising cases of the H3N2 subtype of the influenza A virus have alarmed the authorities. Different states have already sounded alert directing concerned authorities to take all the necessary precautions. On Monday, the chief medical officer (CMO) of Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj Dr Anshu Pandey also issued instructions to hospitals, the community and primary health centres of the district to effectively deal with the situation.

“The guidelines issued by the union health ministry would be followed in this matter. The instructions have been sent to hospitals, CHCs and PHCs for strict compliance. If any directives for specific tests are issued, they too would be implemented on priority,” a Hindustan Times report said quoting CMO Dr Anshu Pandey.

“We held a review meeting on Monday and finalised a plan of action which would be revised from time to time. We have already reserved ward number 7 of SRN Hospital to deal with suspected cases and are ready to deal with cases as and when they arrive,” said Dr SP Singh, principal of MLN Medical College to Hindustan Times.

Health Ministry Sets Up Network to Monitor H3N2 Virus in Real Time

The Union Health Ministry has said it is monitoring the H3N2 influenza outbreak through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network on a real-time basis. It is also tracking and keeping a close watch on morbidity and mortality, particularly among vulnerable groups like children, the elderly and people with co-morbidities.

“India every year witnesses two peaks of seasonal influenza: one from January to March and the other in the post-monsoon season. The cases arising from seasonal influenza are expected to decline from March end,” the Union Health Ministry said in a press release.

The ministry has provided guidelines on the categorization of patients, treatment protocol, and guidelines on Ventilatory management to the states and UTs which are also available on the website of the Ministry (www.mohfw.nic.in) and NCDC (ncdc.gov.in).

