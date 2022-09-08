Ghaziabad: A group of hackers allegedly stole and deleted data of educational institutes of KN Modi Foundation in Uttar Pradesh and demanded cryptocurrency worth USD 1 million to resolve the issue. Sandeep Kumar Yadav, secretary of the foundation, said that cyber criminals attacked the foundation’s computer systems between 12.30am and 1am on August 29 and “stole the personal data of students, parents and the staff, along with all bank details and confidential e-files.”Also Read - UP: Section 144 Imposed in Ghaziabad Till 10 August; Directions Issued For Social Media Group Admins. Full Guidelines

"They encrypted all files in our server and left a note, demanding one million US dollars in crypto currency in a month. They also warned us not to take help of any 'middlemen' for any kind of deal with the accused," he said.

According to reports, Hackers used the 'Lockbit Black' virus to steal vital data from KN Modi Educational Foundation and its affiliates in the Modinagar locality of ​​Ghaziabad.

The KN Modi Educational Foundation runs eight colleges, including engineering and medical, and one school.

SP (Rural Ghaziabad) Iraj Raja said police have received a complaint from Sandeep Kumar Yadav on behalf of the foundation. Police have registered an FIR against two unknown persons under Section 507 (criminal Intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the IT Act.