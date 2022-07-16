Lucknow: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly-built Bundelkhand Expressway on Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of rushing to open the “half-complete” expressway and championing a “chaltaau” culture. “The hurriedness in the inauguration of the half-complete Bundelkhand Expressway shows that its design is ‘chaltaau’ (make-do),” Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi on Saturday.Also Read - Bundelkhand Expressway: Now Travel From Delhi To Chitrakoot In Just Six Hours | 5 Things To Know. See Pics
"So, even with Defence Corridor near to it, the BJP government could not construct an airstrip like the one constructed on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway during the Samajwadi Party government," he wrote. The SP chief also shared a video showing work is still underway on the expressway along with his tweet.
- The foundation stone of the four-lane expressway, which will connect Chitrakoot with the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, was laid by PM Modi in February 2020. The project took 28 months to complete, according to the government.
- The 296-km expressway, constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), can later be expanded up to six lanes.
- Extending from National Highway (NH)-35 at Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district, where it merges with the Agra-Lucknow expressway, the expressway passes through Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya, and Etawah.
- Along with improving connectivity in the region, the Bundelkhand Expressway is also expected to give a major boost to economic development and job creation.
- Work on the creation of an industrial corridor in Banda and Jalaun district, next to the expressway, has already been started.
