Lucknow: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly-built Bundelkhand Expressway on Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of rushing to open the “half-complete” expressway and championing a “chaltaau” culture. “The hurriedness in the inauguration of the half-complete Bundelkhand Expressway shows that its design is ‘chaltaau’ (make-do),” Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi on Saturday.Also Read - Bundelkhand Expressway: Now Travel From Delhi To Chitrakoot In Just Six Hours | 5 Things To Know. See Pics

“So, even with Defence Corridor near to it, the BJP government could not construct an airstrip like the one constructed on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway during the Samajwadi Party government,” he wrote. The SP chief also shared a video showing work is still underway on the expressway along with his tweet. Also Read - Bundelkhand Expressway, Built At Cost Of Rs 14,850 Crore, To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi Today | All You Need to Know

आधे-अधूरे बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेस-वे के उद्घाटन की हड़बड़ी बताती है कि इसका डिज़ाइन भी ऐसे ही चलताऊ बना है तभी डिफ़ेंस कॉरिडोर के पास होने के बाद भी यहाँ भाजपा सरकार, सपा काल में बने आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस-वे जैसी हवाई पट्टी न बना पाई। इसे चित्रकूट तक विकसित न करना दूरदृष्टि की कमी है। pic.twitter.com/KjhQPcOGoP — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 16, 2022

Also Read - Bundelkhand Expressway To Connect 6 Districts In UP, Delhi Not Too Far!

Bundelkhand Expressway: Top 5 points

The foundation stone of the four-lane expressway, which will connect Chitrakoot with the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, was laid by PM Modi in February 2020. The project took 28 months to complete, according to the government. The 296-km expressway, constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), can later be expanded up to six lanes. Extending from National Highway (NH)-35 at Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district, where it merges with the Agra-Lucknow expressway, the expressway passes through Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya, and Etawah. Along with improving connectivity in the region, the Bundelkhand Expressway is also expected to give a major boost to economic development and job creation. Work on the creation of an industrial corridor in Banda and Jalaun district, next to the expressway, has already been started.

(Based on PTI inputs)