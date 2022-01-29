Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Hamirpur Assembly constituency will go to the polls on the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Election scheduled to take place on February 20. Hamirpur Assembly Constituency is currently represented by Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Election, BJP’s Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel had won the Hamirpur seat with a margin of 48,655 votes by defeating Manoj Kumar Prajapati from Samajwadi Party. Since the 1977 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had won this seat three times while BJP had won two times.Also Read - BEML Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For Group A posts on bemlindia.in; Apply Before Feb 9

Till now, only Samajwadi Party (SP) had announced its candidate from the Hamirpur Assembly seat for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party had fielded Ram Prakash Prajapati from Hamirpur seat. Earlier, Gajraj Singh, the Congress candidate from Hamirpur, had left the party to join the Samajwadi Party after his candidature was announced.

About Hamirpur Assembly Constituency

Hamirpur Assembly seat, a part of Hamirpur district, is one of the five assembly constituencies in Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The Hamirpur district is bounded by districts Jalaun (Orai), Kanpur, and Fatehpur in north, Banda in east, Mahoba in south and districts of Jhansi and Jalaun on the west. The district has a population of 1,042,374 according to the 2001 census. Till 2011, it was the third least populous district of Uttar Pradesh (out of 71), after Mahoba and Chitrakoot. Two major rivers Yamuna and Betwa meet here. On the banks of river Betwa lies the "Coarse sand" which is exported to many parts in Uttar Pradesh.

Hamirpur Assembly constituency: Key dates

Date of Voting: Sunday, 20 February 2022

Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

UP Election 2017: BJP storms to victory

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Important Dates