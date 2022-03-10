Hamirpur Election Result LIVE Updates: India.com brings you the latest updates from the Hamirpur Assembly seat where counting of votes will shortly begin. Hamirpur Assembly constituency is currently represented by Yuvraj Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Election, BJP’s Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel had won the Hamirpur seat with a margin of 48,655 votes by defeating Manoj Kumar Prajapati from Samajwadi Party. In 2019, Ashok Kumar Chandel was sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case. In the same year, bypolls to the Hamirpur seat were held where BJP’s Yuvraj Singh had won. Chandel is currently serving time in Agra jail in connection to the case. Interestingly, Congress has fielded his wife – Raj Kumari – from the Hamirpur Assembly seat for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party had fielded Ram Prakash Prajapati while BJP had fielded Manoj Kumar Prajapati, a former SP leader, from the Hamirpur seat. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result.Also Read - Election Results 2022: How To Check Results of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa Polls on ECI Website And App | Step-by-Step Guide Here

Here are the LIVE Updates for Hamirpur Election Result 2022:

7 AM: Counting to begin at 8 am today.