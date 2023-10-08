Home

Uttar Pradesh

‘I Wear Uniform With Pride’: Watch Sachin Tendulkar Extend Greetings To IAF Personnel On Air Force Day 2023

‘I Wear Uniform With Pride’: Watch Sachin Tendulkar Extend Greetings To IAF Personnel On Air Force Day 2023

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wished IAF personnel and their families on the Air Force Day.

Watch Sachin Tendulkar Extend Greetings To IAF Personnel On Air Force Day 2023

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force celebrated Air Force Day in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on its 91st anniversary. During the event, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Vivek Ram Chaudhari unveiled a new Ensign for the force, featuring the Air Force Crest in the top right corner, towards the fly side. Numerous events, including mesmerizing airshows, were held to commemorate the occasion. Indian cricket legend and honorary Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar extended his wishes to the Indian Air Force personnel and their families on Air Force Day. Sachin conveyed his greetings on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to the IAF personnel and their families.

Trending Now

The 50-year-old expressed profound honor in donning the Indian Air Force uniform, emphasizing his deep sense of pride in being a part of the IAF. Tendulkar further conveyed that he experienced a similar sentiment every time he wore the Indian cricket team’s blue jersey while representing Team India.

You may like to read

“On the occasion of the 91st anniversary of the IAF, I extend my congratulations to all personnel and families of the IAF. I thank the Indian Air Force for giving me an opportunity to don the blues. I wear the uniform with great pride and honour and I cherish being a part of the IAF. I felt the same way each time I wore the blues when I played for India,” Sachin Tendulkar said in a video on X.

#WATCH | Cricket legend and honourary Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar says, "On the occasion of the 91st anniversary of IAF, I extend my congratulations to all personnel and families of the IAF. I thank the Indian Air Force for giving me an opportunity to donn the blues. I wear… pic.twitter.com/81JceJqEfh — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2023





Notably, the legendary cricketer became a part of the prestigious IAF with the rank of group captain in 2010 and was the first sportsperson to confer honorary without an aviation background to get the honour.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES