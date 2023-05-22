Home

Uttar Pradesh

Harassed By Stalker, 17-Year-Old Girl Ends Life In Uttar Pradesh

The girl's kin alleged that whenever she went to school, the accused followed and harassed her in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district.

Police said the girl had passed class 10 exam recently. (Representational Image)

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh): Harassed by a stalker, a 17-year-old girl committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, police said. The police have arrested the alleged stalker, identified as Baleshwar Yadav.

The girl’s kin alleged that whenever she went to school, Yadav followed and harassed her. Police said the girl had passed class 10 exam recently. As she went to school everyday, Yadav used to follow her and often harassed her physically too.

“Whenever she raised her voice, the accused threatened her with dire consequences,” said the girl’s father in his FIR to the police. The girl was so scared that she stopped going to the school.

On the weekend, when the accused harassed her again, the girl closed herself in her room and when she did not come out of it, family members opened the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope tied around her neck, said the police.

“We took her to the district hospital where doctors declared her dead,” the police added.

Station House Officer, Kotwali Dehat, Wahid Ahmad, said Baleshwar Yadav has been arrested.

Disclaimer

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Life Suicide Prevention (Andhra Pradesh): 78930 78930

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to

