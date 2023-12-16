Home

Haryana SHOCKER: Hisar Man Strangulates Mother In Tiff Over Money, Takes Train To UP With Body In Suitcase

The accused, Himanshu, had killed his mother in Haryana's Hisar district on December 13 and then travelled to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to dump her body in Sangam.

Haryana News: In a shocking incident, a man in Haryana’s Hisar district allegedly strangled his mother to death, packed her body in a suitcase, boarded a train to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to dispose off the corpse. According to the police, the accused travelled by train to dispose his mother’s body at Sangam in Prayagraj, where he was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Giving details, an official said the accused, identified as Himanshu, had allegedly killed his mother at their home in Hisar district of Haryana on December 13.

“Himanshu had asked Rs 5,000 from his mother, 42-year-old Pratima Devi, but she refused, leading to an altercation between the mother-son duo during which the accused strangled his mother death,” said DCP (city) Deepak Bhukar.

The officer said that on the same evening, Himanshu packed Devi’s body in a suitcase and boarded a train to Prayagraj where had planned to dispose of the corpse in the Sangam River. However, he was intercepted by the police and arrested, he said.

“Officers from Daraganj police station patrolling the Sangama area on Friday morning, the discovered Himanshu moving in the area, adjacent to the riverfront, carrying a suitcase and got suspicious.”

Upon being confronted and searched, the policemen were shocked to find Devi’s body stuffed inside the suitcase, the DCP said, adding that the accused was arrested and a case registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

The body has been sent for post-mortem and Haryana Police has been informed about the incident, the DCP said, adding that Himanshu’s sister and father have also been informed.

The deceased, Pratima Devi, worked in a cotton mill in Hisar district, the officer said.

Himanshu lived with his mother in a rented room in Hisar which the mother-son duo had rented six months ago but had moved in a week before the incident, according to the owner.

The mental condition of the accused is being ascertained, said the officer, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

