Hastinapur Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Hastinapur Assembly Constituency in Meerut district went to polls on February 10. BJP candidate Dinesh Khatik won Hastinapur constituency seat securing 99436 votes, beating BSP candidate Yogesh Verma by a margin of 36062 votes. The BJP has once again fielded Khatik from the seat while the Samajwadi Party has fielded Yogesh Varma who is the RLD-SP joint candidate.

Hastinapur Assembly Election 2022 Result: Live Updates