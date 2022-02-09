Hastinapur Assembly Constituency: Hastinapur is an assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Hastinapur is considered to be the capital city of the Kuru kingdom mentioned in the Mahabharata and is currently part of Meerut district. As per Hindu mythology, Hastinapur was the capital of the Pandavas who ruled there post the Mahabharata war. The small town on the banks of river Ganga is also a Jain pilgrimage centre and believed to be the birthplace of religion’s three Tirthankaras. Here, Muslims form a large chunk of the population followed by Gujjars, Jats and Thakurs.Also Read - Ready To Vote? Here's How To Check Your Name Online On Voter Portal/ Or Through SMS

In 2017, Dinesh Khatik of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Yogesh Verma from Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 36062 votes. Hastinapur, first became a talked about constituency when the Congress fielded model and actor Archana Gautam and faced flak when Gautam's bikini clad photographs went viral on the social media. The BJP has fielded its sitting MLA Dinesh Khatik but another BJP leader Gopal Kali is opposing his candidature. The Samajwadi Party has fielded Yogesh Varma who is the RLD-SP joint candidate on this seat.

Date of Polling: Thursday, 10 February 2022

Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Hastinapur Constituency: Key Candidates

Archana Gautam, Congress

Dinesh Khatik, BJP

Yogesh Verma, Samajwadi Party

Vinod Jatav, AIMIM

HASTINAPUR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Dinesh Khatik BJP Winner 99,436 44.92% 36,062 Yogesh Verma BSP Runner Up 63,374 28.63% Prabhudayal Balmiki SP 3rd 48,979 22.13% Kusum RLD 4th 6,538 2.95% Rajkumar RKMP 5th 1,178 0.53% None Of The Above NOTA 6th 1,013 0.46% Duryodhan BMUP 7th 853 0.39%

Hastinapur Constituency At A Glance

The Hastinapur assembly constituency came into existence in 1957. Since then, it has been one of the key seats in Uttar Pradesh and results have shown that whichever political party won this constituency has always formed the government in the state.

Hastinapur has been a reserved constituency since 1967, and its residents pride themselves on always choosing an MLA whose party went on to form the government. Muslims form the biggest group here (nearly 75,000), the Dalits form over (70,000) who call the shots in the constituency.

There is also a 10,000-strong congregation of Bengali Hindus in Hastinapur, many of whom migrated here from then East Pakistan in the 1970s.