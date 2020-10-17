New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing the alleged gangrape and the murder of a Dalit woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh has reportedly picked up a shirt that had ‘red stains’. Notably, the CBI team was carrying out a search operation in the house of Luv Kush Sikarwar, one of the accused. Also Read - 7 Killed, 32 Injured After Lucknow-bound Bus Collides With SUV in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

While the officials took away the shirt for forensic examination saying the 'red stains' could be 'blood', the family of the accused refuted the claims. The family said that Ravi Sikarwar, the elder brother of the accused, works as a painter in a factory and thus his clothes had red stains of paint.

"The CBI was in the house for more than two hours and they searched everything but could not find any 'evidence'. So they picked up shirt with red paint stains and took it away", the younger brother of Luv Kush Sikarwar, told reporters. The CBI team had visited the houses of all the four accused on Thursday and extensively interrogated their family members.

The CBI team, which has been camping in Hathras for the last four days, has collected all case-related documents from the Uttar Pradesh Police. It has spent over six hours in Boolgarhi village, visiting the crime scene, the place where she was cremated, and her house to record the statements of her kin.

Meanwhile, the three-member special investigation team (SIT), constituted by the UP government said that it has completed its investigation and may soon submit its report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.