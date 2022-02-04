Hathras Assembly Constituency: Hathras is an assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Hathras has three assembly constituencies in the district. Two of them were won by Bharatiya Janata Party and one by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Ramveer Upadhyay in the 2017 elections. Hathras comes under Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh State. In 2017, Hari Shankar Mahor of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Braj Mohan Rahi from Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 70,661 votes.Also Read - Ex-Babus or Netas ---Who Have An Edge in Bureaucrats' Choice Phagwara?

The BJP has fielded a woman candidate from the seat. Anjula Mahaur, who is fighting her first Assembly election is a dalit herself. Mahaur is the former Mayor of Agra, co-incharge of the women’s morcha of UP BJP and has been in-charge of Hathras district earlier. The Congress had earlier offered the Hathras ticket to 19-year-old Hathras victim’s family, which they later turned down. As of now the grand old party has not fielded anyone from the seat. Also Read - Saharanpur: BJP, Congress or SP --- Who Will Win Fierce Triangular Battle? Key Facts

The Battleground: A one-on-one fight

As the battle for Uttar Pradesh gets intense, the Samajwadi Party and the incumbent BJP government are leaving no stone unturned in reaching out to the masses to retain power in the seat. It is also seen that the lack of participation on the ground by BSP and Congress has diverted all the attention towards the SP campaign, which according to many is perceived as the sole contender against the BJP. Also Read - Will Varanasi South Remain The BJP's Impregnable Fortress?

Hathras Key Candidates:

BJP Candidate: Anjula Mahor

SP Candidate: Brij Mohan

BSP Candidate: Sanjiv Kumar Kaka

Congress Candidate: Not Known

Hathras Impt Dates:

Date of Polling: Sunday, 20 February 2022

Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Hathras at a glance:

For the last one year, Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh has been the center of discussion all over the country. Here in September 2020, a case of gang-rape with a Dalit girl came to light. The incident grabbed a lot of attention. Seeing this issue dominated the politics of the country. Even today, the leaders of opposition parties target the Yogi government over the Hathras incident.

Area: 1800.1q. Km.

Population: 15,64,708

Language: Hindi

Village: 683

Male: 8,36,127

Female: 7,28,581

UP Elections 2022

For the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the elections will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress, and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the dominant players in the state.

Phase-wise polling dates