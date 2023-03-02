Hathras Rape-Murder Case: Court Acquits 3 Accused, Holds One Guilty

Home

A Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

Hathras Rape-Murder Case: Three accused in 2020 Hathras rape and murder case have been acquitted by an SC/ST court on Thursday. The UP court however held one accused guilty. Out of the four accused – Sandeep (20), Ravi (35), Luv Kush (23), and Ramu (26) – the court held that Sandeep was guilty of the crime.

A Dalit woman was raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. The four accused had tried to strangle her to death as she resisted their rape attempt and in the process, she also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it.

She died on September 29 at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

She was cremated in the middle of the night in her village by the district administration, sparking accusations of a cover-up and widespread condemnation of the Yogi Adityanath government.

