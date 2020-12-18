New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its chargesheet in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 19-year old Dalit woman in a village in Hathras on Friday. The chargesheet filed by the agency in the SC/ST court is based on the statement of the victim given on September 22. Also Read - Dad in Jail & Deserted by Mom, Homeless Kid Lives on Footpath With Stray Dog; UP Police Comes to His Rescue

The CBI has charged all the four accused–Sandeep, Luvkush, Ravi and Ramu of gangrape and murder, their lawyer said, adding that the probe agency has also invoked charges against the accused under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act

Notably, the Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out “as per the wishes of the family”.

The CBI investigators had also met doctors at the Jawahalal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, where the victim was treated after the alleged gangrape on September 14, they said.

The Yogi Adityanath Government had faced a lot of flak for the case which was later transferred to the CBI. The CBI had constituted a team to probe the incident and handed over the probe to its Ghaziabad unit.