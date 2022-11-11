Hawala Racket Busted In Noida: Cops Find Over ₹2 Crore Cash In Car, 8 Arrested

The detained persons have been identified as Jayanti Bhai from Ahmedabad, Sandip Sharma from Delhi, Vinay Kumar from Delhi, Abhijeet Hazra from North West Bengal, Rohit Jain from Noida Sector-56, Vipul from Delhi, Minesh Shah from Mumbai, Anuj from Indore.

Hawala Racket Busted In Noida: Cops Find Over ₹2 Crore Cash In Car, 8 Arrested

Noida crime news: The Noida Police on Thursday arrested eight persons and seized cash worth Rs 2 crore from a car. The police raided three vehicles in sector 58 and recovered the cash that is suspected to be for Hawala business. Later, the police called Income Tax department officials who launched a probe.

According to the police, the interrogation of the held persons is underway which is expected to expose the local hawala network.

The police had received information about the possible deal of hawala in Sector 55.

The detained persons have been identified as Jayanti Bhai from Ahmedabad, Sandip Sharma from Delhi, Vinay Kumar from Delhi, Abhijeet Hazra from North West Bengal, Rohit Jain from Noida Sector-56, Vipul from Delhi, Minesh Shah from Mumbai, Anuj from Indore.

Counting of recovered cash will be done by the Income Tax Department after inquiry. Investigation and necessary action is being taken in relation to the cash recovered by the police.

(With ANI inputs)