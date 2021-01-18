New Delhi: Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Agarwal’s brother was found dead by police in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharnpur on Monday evening. The body of Ankur Agarwal was found in Pilkhani area under mysterious circumstances, reports said. Also Read - Health Ministry Official Lav Agarwal Tests Positive For COVID-19

Police officials suspected that Ankur Agarwal committed suicide as a licensed pistol was recovered from the spot.

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are probing all angles, officials said.

Ankur Agarwal’s body was taken to the district hospital for post-mortem, they said.

Ankur was the brother of senior IAS officer Luv Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.