Heart Attack Takes Another Life in Ghaziabad: Man Collapses While Dancing on Holi, Dies of Cardiac Arrest

The deceased identified as Vineet Kumar, worked as a photographer and was the sole breadwinner of his family.

Ghaziabad: Amidst the rise in concerns over the cardiac health of youth in the country, a 30-year-old man died of a heart attack while dancing to DJ music in Laxmi Nagar Colony of Modinagar in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. The deceased identified as Vineet Kumar, worked as a photographer and was the sole breadwinner of his family.

Kumar felt pain in his head and chest and fell to the ground after dancing for around ten minutes, during Holi celebrations in the colony.

Others dancing there did not realise that Kumar had fallen down for quite some time. When seen, he was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. Doctors said that Kumar had died due to a heart attack.

Meanwhile, Legendary actor and director Satish Kaushik died at the age of 66 in Gurugram on March 9 after suffering from a heart attack. Satish was inside the car heading to a friend’s place when he complained of uneasiness to his driver and asked him to take him to the hospital.

Actor Anupam Kher, who broke the news of Satish’s demise on social media, told news agency PTI that Satish was at a friend’s home in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness. “He felt uneasy and he told the driver to take him to the hospital and on the way, he suffered a heart attack around 1 am”, Kher told.

In a similar incident, a wrestler in Pune died due to a heart attack in his talim (traditional wrestling and associated gyms) in Pune. He died after working out in Marunji’s Mamasaheb Mohal Kusti Sankul on Wednesday.

As per the report by, The Hindustan Times, the name of the wrestler is Swapnil Padale. He was taken to hospital after he collapsed in the gym. However, he was declared dead by the doctors. He was a renowned name in the wrestling circle in Pune and recently was awarded the ‘Maharashtra Campion’.

