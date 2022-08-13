Noida: Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday deployed personnel near Noida’s Grand Omaxe society after supporters of self-proclaimed BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi planned a protest outside the society complex. Police personnel were deployed outside the society as a precautionary measure and to maintain peace and order, after information was received through social media that Tyagi’s supporters were marching from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut and will gather at the housing society in Noida for demonstration.Also Read - Noida Authority Increased Land Rates After 3 Years. Check Deets HERE

Shrikant Tyagi was arrested by Noida police from Meerut, on Tuesday, for abusing and assaulting a woman at his housing society in Noida. His arrest came a day after bulldozers razed the illegally constructed structures outside his house at the Grand Omaxe housing society in Noida's Sector-93B.

However, his supporters claim that though Tyagi was arrested for "misbehaving" with a woman, police also "misbehaved" with his female supporters. As per reports, the 'Tyagi Samaj" supporting Shrikant also claimed his wife and children were targeted after he went missing and their protest is against such attacks.

Tyagi, who was arrested on Tuesday for abusing and assaulting a woman at his housing society in Noida, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. He had hurled expletives at the woman resident of Grand Omaxe, who had objected to his planting of trees in the common area of the society. Tyagi had claimed that he was well within his rights to do so.

As videos of the episode went viral on social media, an FIR was lodged and Tyagi was booked under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. He went missing after the case was lodged against him.